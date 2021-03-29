Gahanna Lincoln Roundup: Lions girls lacrosse team eager to make up for lost season

When Stephanie Belz was a senior in 2012 at Gahanna Lincoln, the girls lacrosse program was in its third season and wasn't an officially sanctioned varsity sport.

Lacrosse wasn’t even something she began competing in until she got to Wilmington College, but by her senior season in 2016, Belz was a starting defender who finished with 20 goals and three assists.

She went on to coach at the youth level in Gahanna from 2016-18 and then served as the Lions’ junior varsity coach in 2018 and 2019.

Belz, who was named varsity coach for the 2020 season before it was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, couldn't be more excited to get things going this spring.

“It’s been great being back playing again,” Belz said. “The girls have been working hard and staying in shape preparing for this season. It truly seems surreal that it’s been a whole year since we had to shut down. (We’re) happy to be back, and our girls are so appreciative to get to play this season.”

Belz has taken over for Maggie Maley, who led the Lions to a 7-10 record in 2019 and was 18-17 in two seasons.

Gahanna, which opened with a 14-4 victory over Hilliard Davidson on March 20, is led by senior attacker Kenzie Streby, who scored 36 goals in 2019.

Seniors Emely Burkhart (defender), Gabbi D’Alberto (midfielder), Anna Linnabarry (attacker) and Haley Meheren (goalie) also were contributors in 2019.

Junior Kendall Barker (defender) and freshmen Addy Haines (midfielder), Olivia Hall (midfielder) and Lili Stancev (attacker) also are taking on key roles.

The other seniors are Casey Bare (attacker), Ana Bretscher (attacker), Emma Roehrenbeck (defender), Claire Schuler (defender) and Gillian Surber (attacker). Junior Ava Gilzow (defender) and sophomore Camille Shirey (attacker) also should contribute.

Gahanna is competing in the OCC-Ohio Division along with New Albany, Newark, Pickerington Central, Pickerington North and Westerville Central.

"Our girls have been putting in the work, not only on the field but in the weight room and on their own time,” Belz said. “Being in top condition is a major priority. The team works well together to push one another and correct each other when needed. We’re looking to grow after each game and improve over the course of the season. We hope to have a winning season this year to send our seniors off right.”

GIRLS LACROSSE

•Coach: Stephanie Belz, first season

•Next game: April 10 vs. Dublin Coffman

•Key athletes: Kendall Barker, Gabbi D’Alberto, Abby Haines, Olivia Hall, Haley Meheran, Lili Stancev and Kenzie Streby

New boys coach looks

to build program

The boys lacrosse team also has a new coach in Collin Blaney, a 2013 Gahanna graduate who played football and lacrosse for the Lions before going on to compete in lacrosse at Seton Hill.

Blaney was an assistant in 2019 when the Lions went 3-15 in their only season under coach Brad Tarbutton.

“We’re really excited about our youth program and our middle school program,” Blaney said. “We have a really quality class of freshmen. With the lack of a season last year, we have some guys that are swinging between (j.v. and varsity). Our junior varsity is what our varsity is going to be the next two years, and our numbers are healthy. It’s been so much fun.”

Senior midfielders Zacc Hoffman, Maciah Houpe and Colton Ramsey and junior long-stick midfielder Joshua Knuckles are returnees from the 2019 team.

The other seniors are Trey Ebert (midfielder), Juan Miranda (goalie) and Michael Walsh (long-stick midfielder/defenseman).

Junior midfielders Caleb Mason and Rohan Schmidt also are looking to fill key roles.

The Lions open OCC-Ohio action April 6 at Westerville Central.

“Last year was going to be my first year, so it was a pretty unfortunate start, and we had a really good senior class (last) year,” Blaney said. “(Last year’s seniors have) tried to make it to some practices and want to play their part.

“We want to make a name for Gahanna lacrosse and kind of set a standard for high level competition and grind.”

BOYS LACROSSE

•Coach: Collin Blaney, first season

•Next game: April 6 at Westerville Central

•Key athletes: Zacc Hoffman, Maciah Houpe, Joshua Knuckles, Caleb Mason, Juan Miranda and Colton Ramsey

