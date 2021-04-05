Gahanna-Jefferson to detail final redistricting plan during April 7 videoconference

A final redistricting decision in the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools will be announced during a special school board meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. April 7.

Judy Hengstebeck, the district's communications coordinator, said a letter was sent to district families April 5 to let them know of the final decision to be presented during a videoconference at gahannaschools.org/Board_of_Education/VirtualBoardMeetings.aspx.

She said the link can be accessed from a computer, tablet or smartphone, with the YouTube Live stream available starting at 6:15 p.m. April 7.

Steve Barrett, G-J superintendent, said in the letter to families that a communication would be sent districtwide April 8 to be sure all stakeholders are aware of the details for the new boundary lines.

Jill Elliott, assistant superintendent, previously told ThisWeek the redistricting to realign school building boundaries was necessary to prepare for the opening of the new Lincoln Elementary School.

She said the district had partnered with Cooperative Strategies, a demographics planning firm, that has worked with many school districts across the country, as well as central Ohio districts Dublin, Hilliard, Olentangy and Pickerington.

“We know changing school boundaries can be very difficult for some students and families, and we want to ensure that we have provided ample opportunities for voices to be heard and considered throughout the process,” Elliott said.

She said the redistricting committee first met virtually Dec. 17.

Elliott said the process would involve gathering feedback from the community at large, as well as hosting focus groups for those interested in learning more about the boundary options being considered.

