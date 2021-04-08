Gahanna police beat: April 8

ThisWeek group

Gahanna Division of Police officers recently responded to several incidents regarding theft from vehicles.

• A Suzanne Way resident reported seeing an individual trying to break into cars about 15 minutes prior to calling police, according to a report received at 3:28 a.m. March 31. A vehicle was rummaged through on Suzanne Way, according to a report received at 3:42 a.m. March 31.

• A wallet was reported stolen overnight from a vehicle on Cherrystone Drive North, according to a report received at 12:05 a.m. March 28.

• Electronics were reported stolen from a vehicle on Westerdale Drive, according to a report received at 9:37 p.m. March 25.

• Change and glasses were reported stolen from a vehicle that was broken into overnight on Emory Street, according to a report received at 2:31 p.m. March 25.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• Two phones were stolen from a bathroom at Friendship Park, 150 Oklahoma Ave., according to a theft report received at 5:18 p.m. March 30.

• A Picadilly Court resident reported a case of unemployment fraud, according to a theft report received at 4:22 p.m. March 29.

• A business on the first block of North Stygler Road reported that a black dump-style trailer had been taken the night before or sometime that morning, according to a report received at 3:52 p.m. March 27.

• An Imperial Drive resident reported that somebody had ripped down his flag sometime in the previous three hours, according to a vandalism report received at 10:22 a.m. March 27.

• A Dovewood Drive resident said he had confronted a neighbor about possibly breaking into cars in the area a couple of months ago, and since then, the neighbor has passed by his house daily and spit on his girlfriend’s car, according to a report received at 11:27 a.m. March 26. There was no evidence that the resident had spit on the car, reports said. Police spoke to the neighbor and advised to stay off the reporting party’s property per request of the owner, reports said.

• A Caswell Drive resident reported that his neighbor’s son had visited on the night before and had stolen a Ring camera flood light, according to a report received at 6:22 p.m. March 24. He said he has it on camera, according to reports.

• An Imperial Drive resident said he had been scammed out of money via gift cards, according to a report received at 5:20 p.m. March 24.

• A Dovewood Drive resident said she had received contradicting statements about the use of 911 text service, according to a report received at 5:46 p.m. March 24. It was made clear to her that the use of the service is for emergency use only.

– Marla K. Kuhlman/ThisWeek