Columbus Academy: Yakscoe resigns as swimming coach; Taber steps down as hockey coach

Columbus Academy athletics director Jason Singleton said the search has begun for a pair of winter coaches after the resignations of Craig Yakscoe and Corey Taber.

Yakscoe has stepped down after 16 seasons as swimming and diving coach. Taber had been hockey coach for four seasons.

Yakscoe’s teams enjoyed success at the local and state level. He guided the girls team to an 11th-place finish in the Division II state meet this winter.

Singleton said Yakscoe will remain as the school’s boys golf coach.

Taber guided the Vikings to their lone league title in the 2019-20 season, finishing first in the CHC-Blue Division at 7-7-1-1 (16 points).

Academy went 8-16-1-1 in Taber’s final season.

He helped form the program, which began in 2017 as a junior varsity team.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank