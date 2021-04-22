Gahanna police beat: April 22

ThisWeek group

A juvenile across the street in an apartment was shooting a BB gun and struck the reporting party’s house on Shepard Street, according to a vandalism report received at 10:26 p.m. April 9. The resident didn’t want to pursue charges on the juvenile, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• A man complained that he had been treated roughly by staff at a care facility, according to a report received at 11:03 a.m. April 12. When he asked them to be more careful, he alleged he was threatened. The reporting party had no evidence of being abused, reports said. Police advised him to take up the complaint with the facility staff as there was no evidence that a crime had been committed, reports said.

• A dog fight was reported on Pizzuro Park Drive, according to a report received at 6:10 p.m. April 13. An older man was bitten, reports said.

• Fraudulent charges were made to the credit card of a Winward Way resident, according to a report received at 4:46 p.m. April 12.

• A Clotts Road resident reported that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in his name, according to a theft report received at 11:02 a.m. April 12.

• Two patrons at a business on Mill Street were refusing to pay their bill, according to a report received at 2:21 p.m. April 11.

• A McCarron Court resident said bank-account information had been compromised, according to a report received at 6:37 p.m. April 9. No loss was sustained by the reporting party, reports said.

• A Rice Avenue resident alleged that her ex-boyfriend had made threats to harm her and her family via phone, according to a report received at 10:11 a.m. April 8.

– Marla K. Kuhlman/ThisWeek