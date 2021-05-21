Gahanna Police Beat: May 21

ThisWeek group

Two incidents regarding catalytic converter thefts from vehicles recently were reported to Gahanna police.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of Stoneridge Lane, according to a theft report received at 2:29 p.m. May 6.

A catalytic converter was also reported stolen from a vehicle on Claycraft Road, according to a theft report received at 4:20 p.m. April 30.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

•A James Road resident reported online identity theft, according to a report received at 10:55 a.m. May 11.

•A Penny Lane resident reported that a neighbor’s child stole some of her lawn equipment, according to a theft report received at 7:41 p.m. May 10.

•A gang box full of tools was reported stolen on the 300 block of Olde Ridenour Road, according to a theft report received at 7:05 a.m. May 10

•A caller advised that an entire building on the 800 block of Sutton Place Drive smells like marijuana, according to a report received at 6:09 p.m. May 7.

•A vehicle on the 100 block of Rocky Creek Drive was reported stolen, according to a report received at 3:15 p.m. May 7. The car isn’t being financed, reports said. It’s not showing that is was repossessed or towed through Columbus Division of Police records, according to reports.

•An unidentified person allegedly threatened an East Johnstown Road resident with turning off her electric, if she didn’t pay through a retailer pay card, according to a report received at 3:31 p.m. May 6. The caller contacted the electric company to confirm her account was fine, reports said. The scammer provided a call-back number, reports said.

•Police advised a Mill Street resident how to handle false unemployment claims, according to a report received at 11:17 a.m. May 5.

•A Goshen Court resident reported burning in the back yard of a tenant’s residence, according to a report received at 10:25 a.m. May 4.

•A generator and batteries were report stolen on the 700 block of Agler Road, according to a report received at 5:41 p.m. May 3.

•A package was reported stolen from the porch of an Arbors Circle residence, according to a theft report received at 8:11 a.m. May 1.

•A Windbourne Street resident reported a contractor provided an estimate for a driveway replacement and then began demanding half of the payment up front, according to a report received at 7:35 p.m. April 30. The resident said she signed the quote with the understanding it was just an estimate, not an actual contract, reports said. The resident was advised the matter may be an issue for civil court. She was told to contact police if she has future issues with the person and she feels threatened, reports said.

•Juveniles spray painted a house on the 500 block of West Johnstown Road, according to a vandalism report received at 11:12 a.m. April 30. The caller advised it was young kids and she has photos, reports said.

