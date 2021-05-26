Nuvik USA: Crocodile Cloth maker expanding Gahanna manufacturing operation, adding 43 jobs

More than 40 new jobs are coming to Gahanna, as a result of Nuvik USA Inc., the manufacturer of Crocodile Cloth industrial-strength disposable cleaning cloths, expanding operations at 930 Claycraft Road.

Nuvik announced the creation of 43 jobs May 20, as well as an expansion with an investment of $1.2 million, in a news release with One Columbus, a Jobs Ohio network partner.

Hiring for production, engineering, warehouse, administrative, sales and finance positions is set to begin sometime in June, according to Jim Reid, Nuvik USA president.

“Our Gahanna operations have been poised for growth for quite some time, and we look forward to expanding within the region’s robust manufacturing sector,” he said.

Requests regarding the new positions should be sent to hr@crocodilecloth.com, said Bryce Kenimer, Nuvik USA sales director.

“Strengthening our domestic manufacturing operations is absolutely critical for us to continue scaling our business,” Reid said. “This facility and workforce expansion will reduce time to market to meet growing demand for our products.”

Time to market, or TTM, refers to the amount of time it takes to design and manufacture a product before it is available to buy, according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Nuvik plans to scale production, distribution and administration functions at its Claycraft Road facility, where the team currently manages the distribution of its products domestically, according to Reid.

He said the expansion would allow the company to establish manufacturing operations in the U.S. and dramatically increase its headcount and footprint.

The company plans to put its investment toward facility improvements, as well as machinery and equipment, according to Reid.

Founded in 2019, Nuvik currently has three full-time employees at its Gahanna facility, according to the release.

Nathan Strum, Gahanna director of economic development, said the average wage of the new jobs is about $55,000 per job.

He said the per-capita income in Gahanna is slightly more than $41,000, so those production-based jobs should have a significant impact on the local economy.

Strum said the key driver for the expansion was scaling of its US-based manufacturing to better serve its domestic clients.

“As a premier manufacturer of industrial-strength disposable cleaning cloths and surface wipes, this was a critical element to aid in their continued growth in the United States,” he said.

Gahanna Mayor Laurie Jadwin said Nuvik has been a great business partner in the city.

“We are thrilled that the company is continuing to grow in our community,” she said. “Nuvik’s expansion into a wider range of business functions opens up employment opportunities locally, which we look forward to supporting with our strong pool of manufacturing and back-office talent.”

J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO, said Nuvik’s expansion in Gahanna speaks to the strength of central Ohio’s manufacturing industry.

“The region’s central location and transportation infrastructure have cultivated a business community of successful manufacturers, and we are excited that Nuvik has decided to operate its U.S. facility out of Ohio,” he said.

The company will manufacture the entire Crocodile Cloth line of cleaning cloths at its expanded facility, including antibacterial surface wipes and the new Crocodile Cloth Power Scrub, the release said.

Nuvik also will manufacture private-label surface wipes and offer contract manufacturing at the facility.

Best known for its Crocodile Cloth line, Nuvik offers a range of specialty cleaning cloths for home and work, including antibacterial, automotive, paint, grill and outdoors uses.

