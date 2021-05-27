Columbus Academy Roundup: Vikings track squads excel at district meet

Led by Luke Nester and Regan Cornelius, the Columbus Academy boys and girls track and field teams turned in strong performances at district to advance to the Division II regional meet.

Nester paced the boys team in the district 2 meet, which concluded May 22 at Westerville North, by winning the 1,600 meters (4 minutes, 27.93 seconds) and 3,200 (10:24.52), and helping the 1,600 (3:34.32) and 3,200 (8:36.18) relays finish third.

He was joined on the 1,600 relay by Vincent White, Zech Kim and Sam Huyghe and on the 3,200 relay by White, Peter Heermann and Jake Huddleston.

“The meet was an all-around great team performance,” Nester said. “We had multiple relays and individuals make it to the next round. Everyone is peaking at the right time. Personally, I accomplished all of my goals for this meet: help the 1,600 and the 3,200 (relays) move on to regionals and win my two individual events.”

The top four finishers in each event advanced to regional, which was held May 27 and 29 at Lexington. At regional, the top four finishers in each event advanced to state June 4 and 5 at Pickerington North.

Also at district, Huyghe finished second in the 400 (51.95), Manny Eribo was third in the long jump (19 feet, 6 inches) and fourth in the 200 (23.48) and Kim, Huyghe, Eribo and Vaughn Armour were third in the 800 relay (1:34.29).

Academy finished fifth (64) behind champion Heath (93) as 14 teams scored.

Cornelius led the girls team, finishing third in the 3,200 (11:44.86).

“It was great to see the rest of the team getting out there, competing and having some great races,” she said.

Hannah Clay was third in the 200 (26.93) and Allison Klinefelter was fourth in the high jump (5-0) as the Vikings finished 10th (32) behind champion Buckeye Valley (96) with 19 teams scoring.

Girls lacrosse team

concludes season

First-year girls lacrosse coach Morgan Fee Maldovan was pleased with her team’s progress this season.

Seeded sixth in the Division II, Region 7 tournament, the Vikings opened with a 23-6 win over 12th-seeded Dayton Chaminade Julienne on May 20 before losing 12-9 to third-seeded Watterson in the second round May 22 to finish 7-10-1 overall.

Junior midfielder Evie Gee led the team in scoring with 61 goals and 11 assists, followed by junior attacker/midfielder Avery Mitchell with 54 goals and six assists.

Other top offensive threats were senior attacker Sarah Klingerman (24 goals, 4 assists), senior midfielder Charlotte Adams (17 goals, 3 assists) and sophomore attacker Feesha Slootsky (12 goals, 6 assists).

Senior goalie Ashley Reynolds finished with 151 saves.

“The senior class was a group of very unique individuals,” Fee Maldovan said. “Each senior was authentically themselves. No one changed who they were because of a new coaching staff and I highly respect that.

“This is a class we will surely miss, but they all helped pave the way for a new generation of lacrosse at Columbus Academy.”

Academy went 3-1 in the first-year MSL-Ohio Division to share the title with Bexley and Columbus School for Girls.

The Vikings also went 4-4 in the Central Independent League to finish fifth behind champion DeSales (7-0).

Gee, Mitchell and senior Suzy L’Hommedieu (defender/midfielder) were first-team all-MSL-Ohio. Adams, Klingerman, Reynolds, juniors Emma Yakam (defender) and Sophia MacDonald (attacker) and freshman Emma Reynolds (midfielder) were second-team all-league and Slootsky, and juniors Claudia Klingbeil (attacker/midfielder) and Carolyn Vaziri (defender) were honorable mention all-league.

Junior Charlotte Rose (midfielder) also is eligible to return.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank

GIRLS LACROSSE

•Record: 7-10-1 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Academy, Bexley and Columbus School for Girls (3-1), Wellington (1-3), Buckeye Valley (0-4)

•CIL standings: DeSales (7-0), Watterson (7-1), CSG (5-3), Bexley (4-3-1), Academy (4-4), Hartley (3-5), Granville (2-4-1), Wellington (1-6), Buckeye Valley (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Charlotte Adams, Sarah Klingerman, Suzy L’Hommedieu, Anjali Rangi and Ashley Reynolds

•Key returnees: Evie Gee, Avery Mitchell and Feesha Slootsky

•Postseason: Defeated Dayton Julienne Chaminade 23-6; lost to Watterson 12-9 in second round of the Division II, Region 7 tournament