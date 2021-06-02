Gahanna library to close for construction of new branch; temporary site is Hunter's Ridge

In preparation for construction of Columbus Metropolitan Library’s new $20.5 million Gahanna branch, the current location at 310 Granville St. will close to the public at 6 p.m. June 19.

The new two-level Gahanna branch, to be built on the same site, will be much larger than the current branch – from about 21,400 square feet to about 37,500 square feet – and is expected to open in the third of fourth quarter of 2022, said Ben Zenitsky, library spokesman.

Turner Construction Co. is the construction manager at risk, and NBBJ is the architect for the project.

“The Gahanna branch was built in 1991,” Zenitsky said. “Think about how much has changed in those 30 years. This new 21st-century library will serve as a reinvestment in the Gahanna community and the evolving needs of its residents.

“When they step foot inside, I think they’ll be blown away. In the meantime, we hope they’ll come see us at Hunter’s Ridge Shopping Center starting June 28.”

Construction of the new branch will begin with a short, highly visual groundbreaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. July 14 that will include library leaders and city and community officials. The brief event will be free and open to the public.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask if they haven’t yet been vaccinated and to not attend if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

A temporary Gahanna branch is scheduled to open June 28 at 310 Hamilton Road in the Hunter’s Ridge Shopping Center, with the following hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about the library system's projects, go to columbuslibrary.org/new-buildings-phase-two/.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla