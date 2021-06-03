Gahanna police beat: June 3

ThisWeek group

Gahanna Lincoln High School, 140 S. Hamilton Road, was broken into via the main entrance, according to a report received by the Gahanna Division of Police at 12:19 p.m. May 23.

A video shows a male who had broken into the building left at 2:55 a.m.

An additional incident occurred overnight at the school, according to a report received at 8:58 a.m. May 24. Reports didn't detail stolen items.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• Vandalism was reported on the men’s bathroom door at Creekside, 101 Mill St., according to a report received at 8:30 a.m. May 20.

• A Pinegrove Place resident found a BB on his front porch and by his garage door, according to a report received at 8:27 p.m. May 25. He also found a hole in his vehicle, reports said.

• A garage door appears to have been struck four to six times by an object like a baseball bat, according to a vandalism report received at 5:03 p.m. May 24.

• Graduation posters were stolen from a yard on Savern Place, according to a report received at 9:51 p.m. May 24.

• A vehicle on Verdin Court was rifled through overnight May 19, according to a theft report received at 8:23 a.m. May 21.

• A vehicle was rifled through overnight May 19 on Grove Circle, according to a theft report received at 3:47 p.m. May 20.

• Items were stolen from the glove box of a vehicle on Milk Street, according to a theft report received at 11:18 a.m. May 20.

• A vehicle was stolen on Bread Street, according to a report received at 11:06 a.m. May 20.

• A vehicle was broken into on the first block of Page Street, according to a theft report received at 7:42 a.m. May 20.

• A vehicle was stolen on Stoneridge Lane, according to a report received at 1:27 p.m. May 19. The vehicle was rented April 8 and was due back by April 14, reports said.

• A Shagbark Road resident reported a possible theft over eBay, according to a report received at 3:22 p.m. May 19. The resident reported losing $175 and said he was told to file a police report.

• A Haybrook Drive resident reported harassing phone calls, according to a report received at 7:30 p.m. May 19.

– Marla K. Kuhlman/ThisWeek