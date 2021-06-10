Gahanna's StoneRidge Plaza Kroger slates grand reopening after $3.1 million renovation

After nearly five months of renovation, the Gahanna Kroger store at 1365 Stoneridge Drive in the StoneRidge Plaza shopping center will unveil its $3.1million renovation June 18.

“We are so excited to share the store renovation with the Gahanna community during our grand reopening celebration,” Michelle Smolenski, Gahanna Kroger store leader, said in a June 10 news release. “We hope that these updates will help create a positive shopping experience for our customers and that everyone will continue to enjoy them for years to come.”

The newly remodeled 85,922-square-foot store, near the Morse Road entrance, features all new upgraded décor and added conveniences, including a new deli and self-serve bakery, new shopping carts and a new Murray’s Cheese shop, the release said.

Shoppers who use their Kroger Plus card at the store’s checkout June 18 will be entered to win a $100 Kroger gift card in an hourly drawing. Customers who use their Kroger Plus card at the Gahanna Kroger Fuel Center, 5420 N. Hamilton Road, between June 18 and 20 will receive an additional 20 cents off per gallon.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with pharmacy hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

