Westerville's Tripping Vittles adds spice to Make Gahanna Yours farmers market

The Make Gahanna Yours farmers market is back this season in a new location, with ample parking at Clark Hall, 380 Granville St.

Cait Masarik, president of the volunteer-based, 501(c)(3) organization, said the new location provides plenty of parking and easy access from Granville Street or Hamilton Road.

“While we loved the parklike feel of hosting our market at the Veterans Memorial Park, we have outgrown that space,” she said. “We had challenges with parking and visibility at that location.”

Masarik said Clark Hall offers a central location that could be seen easily while commuting through town.

“We are also excited to be closer to the mix of activity from the businesses that are located in the same area,” she said. “Clark Hall offers a large, flat parking lot to accommodate all attending community members. This location also offers more space for what everyone comes to the market for – vendors.”

Masarik said shoppers will see market favorites like Twin Oak Farms, Crazy Cucumber, McCartys Taste of Eden, Ohio City Pasta, Jose Madrid Salsa, Fudgetastic, Sue’s Herbs & Jellies and MicroGiants.

The market also is welcoming newcomers, including Tripping Vittles and Morrison Coffee.

Lauri Jones, owner of Tripping Vittles, said her business is a spice-blend company based in Westerville.

“I used to live in Gahanna, and I love the town,” she said. “I’ve been at the Westerville Saturdays farmers market for years. I recently have decided to make this my full-time job and not just a hobby.”

Jones said her first inclination was to check to see if Gahanna would have a market.

“In addition to loving the town, there is a really cool growing food-and-drink scene, and I think the patrons of the Gahanna market will really dig what I have to offer,” she said.

Gahanna resident Stephen Morrison, owner of Morrison Coffee, said he’s excited to share some of his favorite coffees with the community he loves.

“Morrison Coffee is a new local roastery offering delicious small-batch coffees,” he said. “Our obsession is fresh, high-quality coffee roasted to order. We offer free local delivery in and around Columbus, so in most cases, your coffee will arrive the same day we roast it.”

Morrison said most people have never experienced coffee that’s so fresh.

“We are a small business – so small we still operate out of my garage – but we are eager to show Columbus what a difference fresh, delicious coffee can make,” he said.

Other new vendors at the market include Mike’s Produce and Mohican Flower Farm.

The market season opened June 6 and closes Sept. 26, and the market is held from 2 to 5 p.m. every Sunday, except July 4.

Masarik said the market would follow current statewide health orders for outdoor, open-air markets.

To review the guidelines for the Gahanna market, go to the organization’s Facebook page or website.

