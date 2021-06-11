Gahanna's new Wright-Patt Credit Union to feature community room

Wright-Patt Credit Union Inc. will open the doors of its seventh central Ohio member center June 21 in Gahanna.

The state-of-the-art member center, at 1317 N. Hamilton Road, is expected to help the credit union better serve its members living and working in Gahanna and neighboring communities, such as Westerville, Blacklick, Pataskala and New Albany, according to a news release from the credit union.

At 7,200 square feet, the new Gahanna location also will be WPCU’s largest member center to date and will feature WPCU’s first community room, which will be made available to local organizations at no charge to host meetings, networking activities and other events, the release said.

“We’re excited to bring Wright-Patt Credit Union’s promise of putting people first to Gahanna and better serve even more members in the area,” Todd Elliott, market president for Columbus, said in the release. “We are especially thrilled to introduce our first Wright-Patt Credit Union community room. It will provide a fantastic space for local nonprofits and small businesses to host community programs, events and meetings. It also allows us to carry out the credit union's role as a true community partner.”

Laurie Jadwin, Gahanna mayor, said city officials are excited to welcome the credit union.

“Having strong financial institutions that are focused on resident engagement is an asset in any city,” she said. “Beyond adding to our financial sector, I am thrilled that Wright-Patt has chosen to make an investment in a community center that will serve members and organizations alike within Gahanna.”

As one of the region’s leaders in the financial service sector, Gahanna development director Nate Strum said, the city is the ideal market for Wright-Patt ‘s newest location.

“With our diverse population and the community’s growing needs, I look forward to Wright-Patt Credit Union’s continued success here in Gahanna,” he said.

The member center also will feature an open lobby with freestanding dialogue-style teller stations that allow for a better, more connected banking experience, according to the release.

WPCU partner-employees and members conduct their transactions side by side, allowing members to view their account information throughout the process.

Throughout the opening week, more than 100 WPCU members conducting transactions will be provided a gift bag or a gift card as a thank-you for visiting, according to the release.

Members and prospective members also will be able to participate in a “Win/Win” drawing for the opportunity to win $500, with matching funds going to the local charity of their choice.

“When we make the decision to enter an area, we want to become part of the fabric of that community,” said Tracy Szarzi-Fors, vice president of marketing and business development. “Not only are we fully invested in helping members there achieve the financial flexibility and freedom they want, but we (also) want to do our part to build a stronger community.”

