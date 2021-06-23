Gahanna police: Body-worn cameras expected to enhance 'transparency and accountability'

All Gahanna Division of Police officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras by mid-July.

Police Chief Jeff Spence said 64 body-worn cameras have been purchased – enough to equip all officers and provide a small cache of spare units.

The cost of the equipment upgrade is $160,000 over the next three years, with the funds allocated in the 2021 budget from the dedicated funding provided by voters' approval of Issue 12.

Prior to voters agreeing to an increase in the city’s income-tax rate from 1.5% to 2.5% and an an increase the tax credit from 83.33% to 100% for those who pay municipal taxes elsewhere in May 2019, Spence said, budget limitations prevented the purchase of body-worn cameras.

“In addition, the national narrative of police accountability has changed significantly since the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020,” he said. “We continue to recruit a diverse workforce, train our officers to the highest of standards and invest in the mechanisms to deliver transparent, respectful, unbiased and fair policing services to our citizens.”

“Using body-worn cameras in our day-to-day operations will only enhance the transparency and accountability we value within the division, in accordance with 21st-century policing strategies,” said Keith Winn, Gahanna safety director. “The chief aim of the Gahanna Division of Police is to ‘protect and serve.’ Body-worn cameras are another tool we can utilize to ensure we are living up to that mission.”

Mayor Laurie Jadwin said the police division continues to set a high standard for policing with its focus on adhering to best practices and policies in law enforcement.

“The addition of body-worn cameras is yet another demonstration of their mission to serve our community with the utmost integrity, professionalism, respect and commitment,” she said.

Carrin Wester, city communications manager, said the cameras would be integrated into an officer’s uniform and would be able to capture both audio and video.

She said the new equipment is being provided through BodyWorn by Utility, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer and supplier of software solutions, body-worn cameras and other equipment.

“We have been with Utility since 2009, as the company originally provided us secure data connections and GPS to our marked fleet,” Spence said. “In 2017, after expanding into the body-worn and in-car camera market, the division equipped its marked fleet with Utility’s in-car camera solution.

“At that time, each officer was provided an audio-recording device that synced to the in-car camera. This device is essentially the same platform as the new body-worn cameras that will be deployed to all officers of the division.”

Wester said the NAACP has endorsed BodyWorn by Utility, which is the only vendor the group has endorsed.

