Independence Day: Gahanna slates July 3 fireworks, July 4 Lions Club parade

Gahanna is bringing back its Independence Day celebration with fireworks July 3, followed by the Gahanna Lions Club parade at 1 p.m. July 4.

Mayor Laurie Jadwin said the return of Independence Day festivities would be memorable this year.

“We are very excited to welcome the return of our beloved Fourth of July festivities,” she said. “After a year of challenges and adversity, we look forward to again enjoying our traditional activities with neighbors and friends. Celebrating our nation’s beginning and the freedoms that we share is an ideal time for us to be able to gather together as a community.”

Stephania Bernard-Ferrell, Gahanna parks and recreation director, said the Gahanna Municipal Golf Course, 220 Olde Ridenour Road, again will serve as the viewing location for the fireworks show that’s presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union, beginning about 10 p.m. and will be simulcast via Classic Rewind 103.5.

She said family-friendly activities, food and music will be provided prior to the fireworks display, starting at 5 p.m..

Carrin Wester, city communications manager, said pre-registration to view the fireworks show from the golf course is required to avoid crowding and allow for appropriate spacing during the show and events.

Patrons should register online for the free event at independenceday-gahanna-2021.eventbrite.com.

Lions Club parade

Chuck Rees, former longtime parade chairman who’s in an advisory role, said the Gahanna Lions Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

In recognition of the milestone, Gahanna Lions Club president Crystal McCann will be the parade grand marshal.

“I’m very honored and excited about it,” McCann said. “It will be great. It’s a great club and community. We like serving the community.”

She said a new pin for members’ vest has been created, and the club will celebrate its anniversary in August.

McCann said she’s completing her first year as club president and has been elected to continue in that role for another year that begins July 1.

She said the Lions meet the needs of local communities and the world every day because they share a core belief to serve their community.

McCann is hoping for a good turnout at the parade.

“We’re excited to have people participate and want the kids out with their bikes and everyone having a good time,” she said.

Rees said participation in the parade is free except for politicians and businesses.

Parade registration forms are available online, and paper forms should be picked up at Gahanna City Hall.

Forms should be mailed to Gahanna Parks & Recreation, c/o Gahanna Lions Club, 200 S. Hamilton Road, Gahanna, OH 43230 or emailed to renee.alexander@gahanna.gov.

The parade route will begin at Clark Hall, 380 Granville St., proceed west on Granville Street and conclude at Royal Plaza on the northwest corner of Agler and Stygler roads.

"We are excited to bring back our Independence Day celebration,” Bernard-Ferrell said. “The celebration represents a significant milestone in a challenging time by gathering together and celebrating as a community.”

