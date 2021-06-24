Cross Country: Chris Mealick takes over as coach at Columbus Academy

Chris Mealick’s longtime passion for running has led to a new challenge: He’s the new cross country coach at Columbus Academy.

Mealick, 39, replaces Denny Hammond, who stepped down after six seasons. Hammond also resigned as track and field coach after five seasons and was succeeded by Ashlee Abraham this spring.

“I’m definitely familiar with the history of Columbus Academy track and field and cross country,” said Mealick, who served as the Vikings’ distance coach during this past track season.

He was instrumental in converting recent graduate Regan Cornelius into a distance runner, and she capped her prep career by finishing 11th in the 3,200 meters (11 minutes, 41.1 seconds) in the Division II state meet June 5 at Pickerington North.

Mealick was an assistant cross country coach at Licking Valley for nine seasons, stepping down after the 2015 season.

He is a 2000 graduate of Licking Valley, where he competed in cross country and track.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Mealick said. “I have some cross country coaching experience in my background. ... I just got back into running myself a little more consistently last year and carried it into the track season this year. I stay pretty active. I try to average 20, 25 miles a week.”

