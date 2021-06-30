Gahanna, Mifflin Township: Popular programs, events 'reinvented' during pandemic will stay

Drive-in movies, Supporting Gahanna Together Day and the Great Gahanna Goblin Trail are a few local events that debuted because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic but are back for a sequel as a result of their popularity.

Mary Szymkowiak, Gahanna marketing manager, said Parks & Recreation programming was the most affected by the pandemic.

“Our dedicated and creative P&R team was able to pivot and offer a variety of new programs, as well as reinvent some of the existing programming in ways that were virtual or still ‘in person,’ yet followed all COVID-related protocols and mandates,” she said.

Szymkowiak said the department launched the summer drive-in movie and concert series in 2020 and will repeat it again this summer.

The drive-in movie series offers a bit of old-school fun, showcasing family-friendly films at Headley Park,1031 Challis Springs Drive, she said.

"Shrek" will be the drive-in feature beginning at 9 p.m. July 16, and "Hook" will be on the big screen at 9 p.m. Aug. 6.

A $20-per-vehicle advanced ticket purchase is required and may be done online.

Szymkowiak said the free live summer concerts series is back, too, but instead of the drive-in format, attendees will see in-person performances at Friendship Park, 150 Oklahoma Ave., with advanced online reservations required.

Presented by Tina Wedebrook, REMAX Connection, concerts begin at 5 p.m. and will feature Roxy Mae, July 10; Thieves & Rivals, July 24; Pop Gun, Aug. 14; and The Goldsberrys, Aug. 28.

Szymkowiak said the Great Gahanna Goblin Trail was a huge success in October 2020, and the plan this year is to host it from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 at Academy Park, 1201 Cherry Bottom Road.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 and will be limited.

She said the drive-thru Halloween event, featuring a choreographed light show, fire performer and stilt walkers, sold out quickly last year.

“After the success of last year’s Supporting Gahanna Together Day, we’ll be repeating the event on Sept. 4 at various locations throughout Gahanna,” Szymkowiak said. “#SupportingGahannaTogether day joins community partners, organizations and residents together to celebrate our city with activities and projects.”

Virtual pies

Lori Kappes, executive director of the Gahanna Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the organization-sponsored Pies in the Park changed to a virtual event last year, and that will be repeated again this year.

“We utilized social media to feature a local pizza shop each day for a week, and we encouraged people to order pizza locally and vote for their favorite sauce, crust and people’s choice,” she said. “We received positive feedback from the pizza shops, including The Mug.

"They said they saw increased business during that week. They also said they gained several new customers because of the event," she said. "They otherwise haven’t been able to participate in the in-person event in the past.”

Kappes said a few new activities also were added by the bureau, also known as Visit Gahanna, in an effort to keep people engaged but in a safe way.

She said activities included the Creekside Pumpkin Crawl, the Creekside Luminary Walk and the Cocktail and Chocolate Walk, hosted on Valentine’s Day.

“It is likely that we will do all of those events again because we were happy with the response, and people seemed to enjoy them,” she said.

Protocol plans

Melissa Rapp, Mifflin Township public-information officer, said some protocols changes will remain in place at the township.

“In 2020, while conducting renovations on the new operations center, we added an ionization unit to the air-filtering system to purify the air and protect from airborne viruses,” she said.

Additionally, early in the pandemic, staff who could work remotely were provided with laptops to do so, and that will continue just in case someone tests positive for the coronavirus or another contagious disease, she said.

“We also added hand-sanitizing stations around the office, particularly at entry points for outside guests,” Rapp said. “We will continue the COVID-prevention protocols, such as hand washing and masking for guests who have not been vaccinated and offering remote access to township trustee meetings.”

Judy Hengstebeck, Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools communication coordinator, said the district doesn’t have anything finalized for next school year as far as programming or protocols started during the pandemic that might continue.

