German Village: Woman is robbed, struck with pistol

A woman told Columbus police she was robbed of $15 in coins at 5:52 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 400 block of Frebis Avenue.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, the woman said she was accosted by several people who pointed a firearm at her and stole the property. She said one of them struck her three times in the head with a handgun.

In other recent incident reports:

* A motor vehicle containing a $50 wallet and a $1,500 laptop computer was reported stolen at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at South High and Hoster streets.

* Someone attempted to steal a vehicle between 10 p.m. Sept. 7 and 9 a.m. Sept. 8 on the 100 block of East Gates Street. The would-be thief attempted to punch out and peel the ignition switch to start the vehicle but was unsuccessful at starting the car and instead took $30 worth of clothing from inside the vehicle.

* A man reported someone did $3,000 worth of damage to his vehicle at 1:50 a.m. Sept 11 in the 400 block of Hanford Street.