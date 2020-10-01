German Village police beat: Oct. 1

ThisWeek group

A man said he was robbed of a $50 wallet, $500 in cash and a $1,000 cellphone at 11:20 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 600 block of South High Street, according to a recent Columbus Division of Police incident report.

Officers responded to the location on a report of a fight in the parking lot.

Officers located the man, who said he had been assaulted and robbed by three people.

He said he was walking across the lot to a hotel when he started getting punched in the head from behind.

The three individuals then went through his pockets and stole his possessions, the report said.

The general manager of the hotel was able to identify one of the people involved and provide a description of the second individual.

The man who was assaulted was treated at the scene, and he told officers he did not want to speak with a detective.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from the vicinity of German Village:

• A man said that while he was sitting in his vehicle at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 22 on the 800 block of South High Street, someone approached from behind him and punched him.

He said while he was trying to pull away from his attacker, a woman drove up behind him, jumped out of her vehicle, ran up and hit him in the face while he was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

He told police he has no idea why the incident occurred.

• A woman said she was robbed at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 21 on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics.

• An 18-year-old man was arrested on a report of a crime in progress after allegedly stealing a number of credit cards and a diner’s card at 12:08 p.m. Sept. 11 from a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Reinhard Avenue.