Painted windows lend festive flair to Schmidt's

ThisWeek group

For the past few years, artist Michael Dickinson has painted winter holiday scenes on the windows at Schmidt’s Fudge Haus and Schmidt’s Sausage Haus und Restaurant, both on East Kossuth Street in German Village. He was busy painting there Nov. 9.

Dickinson, 66, is the co-owner of the Fudge Haus with partner Tim Dick. They are Hilliard residents.

Dickinson, who was a painter and designer for Fenton Art Glass Co. in West Virginia for 11 year, said he often has been hired to paint murals on canvas and in homes, stores and restaurants.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews