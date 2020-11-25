German Village Police Beat: Nov. 25

ThisWeek group

A man was accused of urinating on the outside of a building after the owner of a business said the restrooms were closed, according to a recent Columbus Division of Police report.

The incident allegedly occurred at 11:50 a.m. Nov. 18 when the man entered the business on the 200 block of Thurman Avenue. He wanted to use the restroom but was refused because it was closed.

The man became angry and belligerent, and the complainant observed him urinating on the side of the building. The man was gone before officers arrived.

In other recent Columbus police reports from German Village and other local neighborhoods:

• Six bicycles valued at $600 were stolen between 4 and 4:45 p.m. Nov. 21 from a garage on the 600 block of Lehman Street.

• A $1,300 pump-action shotgun was reported stolen between 6 p.m. Nov. 21 and 6 a.m. Nov. 23 from a vehicle parked on the 100 block of Whittier Street.

• A $1,200 battery, a $1,000 wire harness for the battery and a $100 chain were reported stolen from two work trucks between 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 7 a.m. Nov. 20 on the 1100 block of South Front Street.