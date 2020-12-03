German Village Police Beat: Dec. 3

ThisWeek group

Two robberies recently were reported in the vicinity of German Village, according to recent Columbus Division of Police reports.

In one incident, a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown assailant at 6:50 p.m. Nov. 27 on the 200 block of East Deshler Avenue.

The woman told police the robber took her $800 smartphone and $50 purse containing an ID, various credit cards, keys, $15 cash, a $20 wallet and $20 eyeglasses.

In the other incident, which occurred at noon Nov. 28, someone carried $500 worth of groceries out of a store on the 200 block of East Whittier Street.

A witness said the suspected thief walked past the checkout counter without paying, was confronted and brandished a firearm before fleeing.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from German Village and nearby neighborhoods:

• A $350 handgun was stolen between 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and 6:30 a.m. Nov. 25 from an unlocked vehicle parked on the 700 block of Parsons Avenue.

• A $500 coin collection was stolen between 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 from a residence on the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue.

• Between 8 p.m. Nov. 25 and 8 a.m. Nov. 26, $1,000 worth of tools were stolen from a work van parked on the first block of East Gates Street.

• Someone broke into a house but apparently didn’t steal anything between 11 a.m. Nov. 26 and midnight Nov. 27 on the first block of East Gates Street.