Marked parallel-parking spots deemed success; Columbus will expand initiative in 2021

Gary Seman Jr.

ThisWeek group

A pilot parking initiative went so well in German Village that the city of Columbus plans to expand the effort in 2021.

When the weather warms up this spring, the city will paint South High Street between East Livingston Avenue and Kossuth Street with T-shaped markings designating parallel-parking spots, said Robert Ferrin, assistant director of parking services with the city.

Previous story:Columbus marks parking spaces to help create efficiency on S. Third St.

The pilot initiative, which took place from Aug. 2 to Sept. 2 on South Third Street in German Village and included the special parking-spot demarcations, largely was deemed a success, Ferrin said.

Looking to create more efficiency on the South Third corridor, parking-services workers used special T marks on both sides of the street between Columbus and Kossuth streets and Willow and Sycamore streets for the pilot initiative.

Ferrin said that although no official counts were taken before or after the parking spaces were created, visual inventories suggested that motorists were able to better space their vehicles and not leave big gaps where other vehicles could not fit.

“We can’t say there was any appreciable difference in the availability of parking, but overall, this formalized things and cleaned it up a bit,” Ferrin said. “Folks liked it.”

During the pilot period, Columbus Division of Police officers issued no warnings to motorists, something that had been emphasized early on for violators of the restrictions, he said.

But enforcement continued as needed, Ferrin said.

Ferrin said the T-marked parking spaces would be permanent on South Third Street.

Tim Bibler, a member of the German Village Society board of trustees, said residents seem to have welcomed the new designated parking spots.

“I have not heard anything negative about parking from the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s only been positive.”

Bibler said he also is upbeat about the expansion of the parking-space markings.

“I think that’s good,” he said. “There are a number of businesses in that area. I think it makes sense to do Livingston to Kossuth.”

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary