German Village Police Beat: Dec. 10

ThisWeek group

Construction tools valued at $1,100 was stolen from a vehicle between 11 p.m. Dec. 2 and 7 a.m. Dec. 3 from the 800 block of Beech Street in the Schumacher Place neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The equipment stolen included a $500 saw, a $300 air compressor and a $300 hammer drill, the police report said.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• A burglary occurred between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at a residence on the 200 block of Blenkner Street.

Someone broke in through a rear door and stole a $500 television, a $300 gaming console, an $800 laptop, $60 worth of cables, $100 worth of CDs, $200 worth of liquor and a $60 media-streaming device.