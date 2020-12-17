German Village Police Beat: Dec. 17

ThisWeek group

Between 10 p.m. Dec. 8 and 11:10 a.m. Dec. 9, someone broke into a restaurant on the 500 block of South Fourth Street and stole $11,300 in cash and a cash register worth $300, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• An attempted burglary was reported at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at a residence on the 400 block of Jackson Street.

• A woman reported her purse was stolen at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 9 while she was in a business on the first block of Stewart Avenue.

The woman told police two men entered the business and asked to use the phone. On their way out, they took the woman’s $500 purse, which contained a metal wallet, various credit cards, $250 worth of medication, $50 cash, ID and credit cards. A short time after the theft, the woman was told someone tried to use one of her credit cards at a gas station.

• A safety harness worth $800 and $1,500 worth of tools were stolen between 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 6 a.m. Dec. 7 from a vehicle parked at the corner of Kossuth Avenue and Front Street.

• Tools valued at $1,500 were stolen between 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 8 a.m. Dec. 7 from the first block of East Frankfort Street.

• A man said he was robbed by two people at 8:59 p.m. Dec. 8 on the 500 block of Lazelle Street.

The man said he was knocked down from behind, pummeled when he was on the ground and told to hand over his goods. The man said he repeatedly refused, and the alleged assailants dug through his pockets.

The man said that when he started screaming, the two other men ran away without obtaining any of the man’s possessions.

He was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition, the police report said.

• Someone stole a man’s prescription drugs at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 from a pharmacy on the 100 block of West Sycamore Street.