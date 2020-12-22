German Village: 5 top stories from 2020

Like everywhere else in central Ohio, the COVID-19 coronavirus had a considerable effect on German Village and surrounding Columbus neighborhoods in 2020, leading to cancellations of nearly every major event and forcing a change at the German Village Society Meeting Haus.

Here’s a brief recap of five significant stories published in the ThisWeek German Village Gazette during the past 12 months.

Canceled events – Village Valuables, plays from Actors’ Theatre of Columbus in Schiller Park, the Haus und Garten Tour, Tea 43206, the German Village Art Crawl, Monster Bash, concerts from Village Singers all were canceled because of the pandemic.

Village Lights was one of the few events that was not canceled in German Village, but it definitely was different, going virtual for the month of December.

Parting ways – A shakeup at the Meeting Haus resulted in the termination of executive director Delilah Lopez and manager of events and engagement Dustin Speakman.

Their final days were Nov. 1.

However, the German Village Society board of trustees retained Andrew Dodson as manager of historic preservation and outreach and Salvatore Reedus as development coordinator.

Welcoming a new business – The late-spring opening of Mid City Garage in Merion Village, just south of the German Village border, was a bright spot on the local dining scene.

The casual restaurant with a cocktail-forward bar repurposed a vacant automobile-repair shop at 1179 Jaeger St.

Parking progress – City of Columbus officials took a closer look at parking along South Third Street, which will lead to an expanded marking initiative in the area.

Hoping to create more efficiency with parallel parking along the corridor, the Columbus Division of Parking Services in August marked spaces with special “T” marks on both sides of South Third, between Columbus and Kossuth streets and Willow and Sycamore streets, according to Robert Ferrin, assistant director of parking services with the city.

It went so well that in the spring, the city will paint South High Street between East Livingston Avenue and Kossuth Street with the T-shaped markings to designate parallel-parking spots, Ferrin said.

Neighborhoods join forces – The German Village Society allied with the Schumacher Place Civic Association and Merion Village Association to present a unified front against the Pizzuti Cos.’ plans to redevelop the site of a vacant Giant Eagle store at 280 E. Whittier St.

The site, which Pizzuti wants to make a mixed-use development, is in Schumacher Place and on German Village’s border.

