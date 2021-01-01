German Village police beat: Jan. 1

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Division of Police responded to an armed robbery at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 900 block of Parsons Avenue, according to incident reports.

Two gaming consoles valued at $150 each, a $60 video game and $250 grill and smoker were stolen during the incident.

In other criminal incidents from the neighborhood:

• Between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Dec. 24, someone threw a stone through the front window of the 200 block of East Livingston Avenue and stole a $300 finish nailer.

• At 7:02 p.m. Dec. 27, a woman said someone attempted to rob her at gunpoint in the 300 block of Reinhard Avenue.

• Police responded to shots being fired into the air at 5:50 p.m. Dec, 22 in the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue.