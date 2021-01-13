German Village Police Beat: Jan. 13

ThisWeek group

A burglar reportedly stole $68,000 in cash and a safe worth $150 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 3 on the 300 block of Reinhard Avenue, according to a recent Columbus Division of Police report.

The person who lived at the house said he was out of town all day.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• A woman said someone broke into her house between 3:30 and 10 p.m. Jan. 10 on the 300 block of Siebert Street but nothing was stolen.

• A woman said she was assaulted at 3:51 p.m. Jan. 8 on the 1100 block of Parsons Avenue.

The woman said a person had threatened her with a deer hunting knife and then left the woman’s residence earlier in the day.

The woman told police that she left her house and the person then attacked her. The woman was treated at scene by medics for minor injuries to her hands.

• A woman said she was threatened with a gun at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 6 near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Livingston Avenue.

The woman said she and the other person were in court together and when she left, the other person was using a vehicle to box the woman in.

The woman said that while she was traveling on East Livingston, she turned right on Parsons Avenue and the other person pulled up alongside her and showed her a gun.