Dietary restrictions prompt German Village sauce entrepreneur to publish recipes

Jessica Kapusta spent a year in medical school but didn’t really like it.

She also earned an advanced degree in statistics but didn’t find her job prospects all that interesting.

Food, on the other hand, always has provided her inspiration, and that’s how she intends to make her living as she expands on ideas.

“That’s what it came down to, what I really thought about doing, and it was cooking,” said Kapusta, 31.

The German Village resident, who is a content creator for natural food brands across the country, also is about to release a sauce line, John + Jane’s Sauces, and authored a recently released a cookbook, "John + Jane’s Sauces: The Cook Book." Jane is her middle name and John is the middle name of her husband, Scott Kapusta.

Unfortunate turns of biology for both her and her husband led Kapusta down a different, yet growing, culinary path.

Scott Kapusta has a dairy allergy, and she has celiac disease, which causes a severe reaction to gluten.

“People were asking me to cook all the time, so I was basically catering,” she said. “And they were really surprised they were eating gluten- and dairy-free.”

“I certainly was,” said Scott Kapusta, 33. “I had to (switch) because it was giving me issues otherwise.

“Living with Jessica made it incredibly easy because she’s such a good cook. And so many people don’t have that luxury.”

Her sauces and recipes also are free of common allergens, such as peanuts, soy and shellfish. She offers her own recipes for dairy- and gluten-free substitutes when available.

Kapusta, a member of the German Village Society board of trustees, formed her sauce company in 2019, but because of complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, she is in the process of finding a new supplier.

The cookbook, meanwhile, is a simple portal into her food philosophy and imagination. People can learn how to make dairy-free mayo, pad thai, west African stew and a poke bowl.

The paper copy of the cookbook is available for $9 at amazon.com, and it is free for Amazon Prime members who download it.

“I think people, especially those with inflammatory responses, already get this is the future,” Kapusta said.

