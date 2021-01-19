German Village Police Beat: Purse stolen while woman loaded groceries

ThisWeek group

At 5:27 p.m. Jan. 18, Columbus Division of Police officers were dispatched on a report of a theft on the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, according to a recent incident report.

Officers spoke to a woman who said she was loading her groceries into her vehicle while her purse was sitting in the grocery cart.

Someone pulled up behind the woman in a black sedan, walked toward her and then took the purse from the cart and ran back to the vehicle. The woman tried to grab the purse, but she was pushed out of the vehicle as it was driven away, the report said.

In other recent Columbus police incident report from German Village and nearby neighborhoods:

• A man said he was robbed at gunpoint at 6:58 a.m. Jan. 12 on the 500 block of East Livingston Avenue.

He said the robber stole a $200 cellphone and cigarettes worth $10.

• A $40 purse, $100 in cash, an ID and various credit cards were stolen at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 13 from a vehicle parked on the 1200 block of South High Street.

• Between 12:30 a.m. Jan. 12 and 4 a.m. Jan. 14, someone stole $200 worth of clothes, a $100 phone, $150 worth of weights and $30 in cash from a residence on the 700 block of South Washington Avenue.

• At 3:40 a.m. Jan. 17, someone broke into a restaurant on the 800 block of City Park Avenue and stole $578 in cash and a $200 TV.