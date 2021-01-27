German Village Police Beat: Jan. 27

ThisWeek group

An employee said he was robbed at 9:40 p.m. Jan. 22 at a business on the 600 block of South Third Street, according to a recent incident report from the Columbus Division of Police.

The man said the alleged robber pointed a gun at him and requested the $250 that was in the cash register. The robber also took the man's debit card before leaving the business, according to the report.

In other Columbus police incident reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• Sports paraphernalia totaling $2,000 in value was stolen between 10:21 a.m. and 7:54 p.m. Jan. 24 from a vehicle parked on the 1000 block of South High Street.

Merchandise included a signed football valued at $800 and four other footballs, valued at $1,000 total, signed by Heisman Trophy recipients.

• A man said he was assaulted at 2:13 p.m. on the 1200 block of South High Street after an accident.

The man told police he was involved in a single-car accident. He said someone approached him and accused him of trying to leave the scene of an accident. That person then then opened his car door, began to take the keys out of the vehicle and struck him in the face.

• An attempted burglary was reported between midnight and 1 a.m. Jan. 22 at a residence on the first block of West Neff Avenue.

A woman said woman she did not know attempted to gain entry into her apartment through the window, but she never entered the home and no damage was done.

The woman also told police a man she did not know used a key to enter her apartment and stand at her bedroom door. She said he did not take anything.