German Village Police Beat: Feb. 2

ThisWeek group

Between 10 p.m. Jan. 17 and 10 a.m. Jan. 18, $1,000 in cash and shoes worth $2,000 were stolen from a residence on the first block of West Gates Street, according to a recent Columbus Division of Police incident report.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• A man said he was struck by another person at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 while standing outside of a business on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue.

• Between 9:28 and 10 a.m. Jan. 25, power tools worth $3,000 were stolen from vehicle on the 1200 block of South High Street.

• Three vehicles were damaged between 4 p.m. Jan. 27 and 5:10 p.m. Jan. 28 on the 300 block of Stewart Avenue. The three individuals who called police said various windows on their vehicles were broken, but nothing appeared to have been stolen.

• A business on the 1100 block of South High Street accused someone of embezzling $2,200 worth of cash and $40 worth of gasoline between 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 11 a.m. Jan. 30.

• A woman said she was assaulted by an unknown assailant at 9:13 p.m. Jan. 27 on the 1100 block of South High Street.