German Village police beat: March 19

ThisWeek group

More than $1,500 in sporting goods was stolen between midnight and 11 a.m. March 7 from a vehicle on the 600 block of South Third Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police reports.

Items included two backpacks worth $85 each, $380 baseball glove, $280 sunglasses, $140 metal cleats, $180 tennis shoes, $100 sliding mitts, $100 foot and shin guards and $300 worth of batting gloves.

In other Columbus police incident reports from German Village and the surrounding neighborhoods:

• Damage estimated at $5,000 was done between 8 and 10 a.m. March 9 at a business on the 700 block of South High Street.

According to reports, someone pulled a drain from the ground, threw a large cinder block onto the roof causing damage to a bar area and destroyed antique lattice work around the entry way.

• After a man awakened another person at 3:14 p.m. March 12 sleeping in his neighbor’s driveway, the suspect got up and chased back inside of his residence on the 400 block of Forest Street.

The reporting person told police he walked outside to take a picture of the sleeping man to send to his neighbor, at which time the suspect woke up. The man became very aggressive and chased the reporting person as he retreated inside his house. The suspect then kicked the other man’s storm door, knocking the glass insert out and causing $500 in damage. He then fled the scene and was not apprehended.