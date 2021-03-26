German Village police beat: March 26

ThisWeek group

A business in the 1200 block of Parsons Avenue alleged a charge of embezzlement against an employee.

Company officials told the Columbus Division of Police that the employee stole $14,775 between noon Nov. 1 and noon Jan. 4.

According to police reports, the person was responsible for collecting rent for several locations managed by the business.

Business officials told police that in November, the person collected the rent payments but only deposited a portion of the amount and kept the remainder. In December, the person continued to collect the rent payments but kept the entire amount, business said.

The person also is suspected of completing false rental applications and renting units to unapproved individuals and kept their rent as well. Business officials said the person was terminated for an unrelated offense.

Evidence was not collected at the time of the report due to the information was relayed over the phone, reports said.

In other Columbus police reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• A man said he was the victim of a burglary at 11:05 p.m. March 15 on the 900 block of South High Street.

He told police that he invited a female companion into his room earlier in the evening and believes that she deceived him and orchestrated the theft to occur while they were showering together.

He reported that his pants, ID, cellphone, $40 cash and ATM card were stolen.

Video surveillance showed a male suspect enter into the room with a key card and then leaving a few moments later with the listed property, reports stated.

The motel staff confirmed to the responding officer that only one key card had been issued to the room.

At the conclusion of their shower and finding that the listed property was missing, the female told the victim that she was going to go check with the motel staff for help.

She never returned. Motel staff reported that the female walked off property and was picked up in the adjacent alley, according to reports.

• A woman said she was robbed at 2:15 a.m. March 19 at the corner of Parsons Avenue and Whittier Street.

She said she was robbed of her ID, a phone, two tops and two pairs of pants.

• A $1,000 cellphone and $50 phone case were stolen at 3:06 p.m. March 20 from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Reinhard Avenue.

-Gary Seman/ThisWeek