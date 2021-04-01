Jody Graichen again in part-time role with German Village Society

Jody Graichen has made a smooth landing into the role of historic-preservation advocate for the German Village Society.

After all, she held the job from 2005-09 until she and her family moved to Georgia. Even remotely, she held the role part-time until a replacement was hired.

“I’m really enjoying it,” she said in a phone call March 29 from her home in Athens. “I have a lot of friends in German Village so I know what’s going on but not on a day-to-day or week to week basis.”

One thing’s for sure: Graichen knows her way around the city code and German Village Commission, which must approve all exterior renovations, from window replacement to room additions.

Graichen, who again is working on a part-time basis for an undisclosed salary, helps people with the applications for certificates of appropriateness, which are issued by the architectural-review board when the work is deemed suitable to the community.

She also works full time as coordinator of Hands on Athens, a neighborhood revitalization effort through Historic Athens, which provides home-repair for low-income owners of historic homes.

Chris Hune, president of the German Village Society, said Graichen quickly filled the gap left when Andrew Dodson, whose title was manager of historic preservation, left in February.

Hune said she couldn’t understate the role of historic-preservation advocate in the community.

“That’s our mission: historic preservation,” she said, “and that’s why it’s so important.”

She said the GVS has received more than 30 applications for the full-time position, which is expected to be filled by June.

The applications are being reviewed by a committee led by GVS board member Marie Logothetis, Hune said.

“They’re just getting started with the review process,” Hune said. “We haven’t established a deadline.”

