New Albany police beat: April 2

ThisWeek group

A 29-year-old Columbus woman faces several charges by the New Albany Police Department after she was pulled her over in someone else's vehicle at 8:13 a.m. March 27 at the intersection of Central College and Johnstown roads.

She was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, eluding police and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

In other recent New Albany incident reports:

• A 34-year-old London man was cited for possession of a controlled substance, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia after the vehicle in which he was traveling was pulled over at 3:49 p.m. March 24 at the intersection of Smith’s Mill Road and Beech Road Northwest.

• A 48-year-old Reynoldsburg man was cited for assault at 5:03 p.m. March 25 after an incident with a co-worker at a business on the 9000 block of Smith’s Mill Road.

• A 20-year-old Columbus man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse at 5:23 p.m. March 26 after his vehicle was stopped at the intersection of state Routes 161 and 605.

• A 21-year-old Columbus man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 5:49 p.m. March 27 after his vehicle was stopped at Johnstown Road and Yantis Drive.

• A 45-year-old New Albany man was arrested for domestic violence and unlawful restraint after an incident at 7:49 p.m. March 28 on the 7200 block of Fernridge Road.

-Gary Seman/ThisWeek