German Village police beat: April 9

ThisWeek group

At 3:39 a.m. March 31, Columbus Division of Police officers responded to someone pounding on the glass door of a residence on the 500 block of City Park Avenue.

A man was found in front of the residence, and he had been cut after punching the door. The man was transferred to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in stable condition, reports said.

In other Columbus police reports from German Village and the surrounding neighborhoods:

• A bullet was fired through a window of a restaurant between 11 p.m. March 29 and 2 p.m. March 30 on the 800 block of South High Street. A person at the restaurant told police no one was inside the establishment at the time. The bullet was found lodged in a wall.

• Several items were stolen between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. March 24 from a vehicle on the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue. The merchandise included a $20 purse, various forms of ID, work papers, $200 sunglasses, $30 in cash and $50 worth of gift cards.

• At 12:20 p.m. March 29, an employee of a store on the 1000 block of South High Street reported that a customer grabbed her throat during a transaction. The person told police that the customer was a routine problem and was told not to return.

• A traffic altercation led to an assault at 8:15 p.m. March 31 in the 900 block of Parsons Avenue.

The person who reported the incident said she was cut off by anther vehicle. When they were both stopped a stoplight, a person exited the other vehicle. The reporting person said she rolled down her window and the alleged suspect repeatedly pulled her hair violently calling her names before entering the other vehicle and fled the scene.

• A $480 handgun was stolen from a vehicle between 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. April 1 in the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue.

–Gary Seman/ThisWeek