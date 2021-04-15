Spring cleaning: Yard sales back on schedule in Columbus' Merion Village, German Village

Central Ohio bargain hunters again will have their pick of urban treasures when two neighborhoods hold yard sales after a one-year hiatus.

The Merion Village Association yard sale is slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1, and Village Valuables will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 in German Village.

Both events were canceled last spring because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Village Valuables, considered the largest annual yard sale in central Ohio, offers thousands of items from hundreds of residents, from classic records to antique lamps.

The German Village Society has posted information on its website but there is no second-party promotion this year, said Chris Hune, president of the GVS Board of Trustees.

Because the event is held on the third Saturday of the month, patrons likely already it have it on their calendars, Hune said.

“Obviously we missed last year’s,” she said. “People have been hoarding stuff for two years so they’re ready to get their stuff back out.”

Jessica Norman, president of the Merion Village Association, said the organization held a successful yard sale in October, but the May yard sale is a true time for spring cleaning.

Norman said the biggest change is the MVA will have a virtual map, printable of course, of sales hosts.

“We’re trying to limit people’s contact with material,” she said.

To be included on the map, a residence or business must be located within the boundaries of Merion Village, Norman said.

Pre-registration is free for members of the MVA and $5 for non-members. The registration form is available at merionvillage.org. Those who register will be given a yard-sale sign.

From 3 to 5 p.m. May 1, the MVA and Goodwill Columbus will hold a spring-cleaning donation drive at the association’s information center, 1330 S. Fourth St.

Goodwill is wanting items such as clothing, accessories, books and houseware; however, no furniture will be accepted because of limited space, Norman said. A list of acceptable items is on the MVA website.

Meanwhile, German Village officials previously had decided to recommend households not participate in Village Valuables, Hune said. But Gov. Mike DeWine eased COVID-19 restrictions that made the event possible this year, she said.

Hune said there is no one central organizer of Village Valuables; residents plan their own events. HOW DO PEOPLE KNOW WHERE TO GO; HOW TO HOSTS GET THE WORD OUT?

There still are health protocols to consider: wear a mask and social distance whenever possible, she said.

“I think everybody’s excited,” Hune said. “I feel we’re kind of getting a little bit back to normal.”

gseman@thisweeeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary