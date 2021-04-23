German Village Police Beat: April 23

A man said he was being extorted by another party who had naked pictures of him and access to his social media account, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The man said the messages came between midnight April 13 and 8:40 April 14 to his residence in the 100 block of Frankfort Square.

The victim told police that the other party threatened to post the photos on his social-media accounts and send them to his family if he did not pay $300.

The victim said the suspects told him to pay via an American Express credit card and gave him the numbers. Victim stated he has not paid them anything at the time of the report.

From other Columbus police incident reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• Police responded to two felony assault allegations n April 15.

Officers responded to a call at 4:17 p.m. in the 300 block of Forest Street.

Columbus medics responded on scene and transported the victim to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in stable condition. The victim had a cut to his left arm. The victim told police that he did not want to press charges and refused to provide any suspect information.

The other felony assault occurred 10:44 p.m. April 15 in the 900 block of South High Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with an apparent stab wound to the upper right side of his abdomen. A medic responded and transported the victim to Ohio Health Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

• Police responded a report of an assault at 4:12 p.m. April 12 in the 700 block of Washington Avenue

The victim told officers she knocked on the suspect’s door to talk to him and when he answered the door the suspect sprayed her with pepper spray. The suspect told police the victim was banging on his door and when he opened it, he felt threated and sprayed the victim with pepper spray.

No one was arrested.

• More than $1,000 worth of merchandise was stolen between 4:30 and 4:50 p.m. April 12 in the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue.

Items stolen were a $260 bandsaw, $160 saw, $200 drill, $120 impact drill, $120 drill, $160 grinder and a $200 flexible camera.

–Gary Seman/ThisWeek