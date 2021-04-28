Pub Golf Tour returns with later start, courses moved outside in German Village

Eagles and birdies are considered fine-feathered friends in this competition.

The 14th annual Pub Golf Tour still is accepting teams, tour director Wayne Owens said. The entry fee for the six-week tour is $100 for team of four.

“I can’t tell you excited we are to get back to ‘normal,’” Owens said.

All events start at 5 p.m., and there is no enforced timeframe; teams can show up at any time the evening of the scheduled round, Owens said.

The schedule includes: May 4, Tara Hall, 274 E. Innis Ave.; May 11, Germania Singing & Sport Society, 543 S. Front St.; May 18, Jimmulukas, 701 Parsons Ave., May 25, Hey Hey Bar & Grill, 361 E. Whittier St.; June 1, Gresso’s, 961 S. High St.; and June 8 at the Red Brick Tap & Grill, 292 E. Gates St.

The winning team receives commemorative bobblehead dolls, Wayne Owens said.

Scores are totaled at the end of the tournament, and the team with the lowest score wins.

Late entrants are welcome, Owens said, adding those who join late will have prorated fees and final scores.

Pub owners design their own courses and some are elaborate, said Willa Owens, Wayne Owens’ wife and a team member.

“They all try to outdo each other,” she said.

The tour eked out its final round March 12 last year, just before a statewide shutdown went into effect March 24 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

It was one of the few events in the German Village area that wasn’t canceled in 2020, but there was some doubt it would happen this year, Owen said.

“We had a lot of requests for it,” he said.

Usually, it’s held in February and March, giving locals something to do during the winter months.

This time it’s different because all the putt-putt courses will be outside, weather-permitting, with competitors adhering to safe social-distancing protocols, he said.

The tournament is one of the biggest fundraisers for Village Singers, of which Wayne Owens is founder and general manager.

The Singers, among other performances, put on two free concerts per year in German Village: the spring show, which has been canceled this year, and the Christmas concert, which has been scheduled for December.

“It’s great,” George Stefanidis, owner of the Red Brick, said the golf tourney. “It brings the neighborhood together. We all know each other, get to see each other and it’s a great fundraiser.”

Teams can join by emailing Owens at wowo@columbus.rr.com.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary