German Village Police Beat: April 30

A robbery occurred at 8:12 p.m. April 24 on the 1000 block of South Washington Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim said she walked outside her residence and observed a man inside her vehicle, which was parked on the street.

She said she began to yell at the suspect, who then exited the vehicle and began to walk toward her.

He then pulled out a handgun and told her not to mess with him, according to the report. The victim said the suspect then got on a bicycle and fled eastbound in the alley just south of the residence. The victim said she lost sight of the suspect when he entered the library parking lot.

The victim said the suspect did not get any property from the vehicle.

In other Columbus police reports from German Village and the surrounding neighborhoods:

• A woman said she was assaulted by another woman at 12:45 p.m. April 21 on the 700 block of South Front Street.

The woman said the suspect used her index finger to poke the woman’s glasses and cheek and threatened to damager her vehicle and cause her physical harm.

• More than $1,200 was stolen from a vehicle at 3:15 a.m. April 20 in the 1000 block of Bruck Street.

The victim reported a pair of $890 sunglasses, a $450 amplifier and power cables valued at $1 were stolen.

• The driver of a livery service said at 3:25 p.m. April 23 while he was driving south on High Street at the intersection of Thurman Avenue, someone threw a beer bottle that hit his rear window, causing no damage.

• Police responded to a report of an assault at noon April 25 on the 100 block of East Moler Street.

A woman was fired from her job but refused to leave the residence.

After being told to leave and that she no longer was an employee of the business, the suspect walked behind the counter and other areas of the premises that are restricted to employees.

The victim ushered the suspect out of the business, and from there, the two got into a physical altercation.

The witness observed the altercation and went outside to intervene. The witness pulled the suspect off the victim. The witness stated that the suspect continued to attempt to run back to the victim. The victim received minor injuries. The fired employee left before police arrived.

–Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek