German Village Police Beat: May 10

ThisWeek group

Between midnight and 11 a.m. March 27 on the 1700 block of East Sycamore Street, a woman said she paid $2,000 to purchase a car from someone she thought was the owner but never took possession of the vehicle, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The woman told police the seller signed the title over to the her; however, the seller's brother was the title holder. She said the seller signed the title holder’s name, but the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles would not allow her to register or title the vehicle in her name.

The reporting officer was unable to find the title holder to determine if his name was forged.

The report was made May 5.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from German Village and the surrounding area:

• At 5:57 a.m. May 5 at the intersection of interstates 70 and 71, a man claimed that a hard substance from a semitrailer came loose and hit his passenger door, leaving two dings.

• At 12:15 a.m. May 9 on the 100 block of Concord Place, a man was observed standing outside of a woman’s window, pulling down his pants and touching himself.

• Two women and one man said they were assaulted at 12:52 a.m. April 29 at a bar on the 500 block of South High Street.

They allegedly were attacked in succession and left before the officer’s arrival.

One woman told police that she exchanged words briefly with the attacker and that the assault occurred a short time later.

Columbus medics treated one person for minor injuries.

• Someone stole a $200 pair of athletics shoes and $1,000 cash between 11:45 a.m. May 30 and 10 a.m. May 2 from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek