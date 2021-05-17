German Village Police Beat: May 17

ThisWeek group

A 43-year-old Columbus man said he was attacked by a person who threw hot water on him, causing severe burns to his face and arms, at 9:17 a.m. May 10 on the 700 block of South Washington Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The man was taken by paramedics to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and later transferred to the burn unit at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• At 3 p.m. May 12, a woman said she visited a property being remodeled on the 400 block of Elsmere Street and noticed it had been broken into, but nothing was missing.

• At 3:30 a.m. May 9, someone smashed the front window of business on the 200 block of East Livingston Avenue and stole a $3,000 electric prototype bicycle.

• A 27-year-old man said he had a dispute with another party between 2:30 and 3 p.m. at Beck Street and City Park Avenue, and the other person drove away with a $300 luggage set, $380 in cash and $200 in clothing.

• Someone fired a bullet into a business at 11:30 p.m. May 12 on the 900 block of South High Street.

The business was closed for the day so nobody was hurt, according to the report.

Police collected 9mm and 10mm shell casings from the area.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek