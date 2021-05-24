German Village Police Beat: May 24

ThisWeek group

A man said he was the victim of an aggravated robbery at 3:13 a.m. May 19 on the 1200 block of Parsons Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The man told police a silver or gold sedan traveling southbound on Parsons stopped near him. Two people brandished semiautomatic handguns, and one was pointed in his direction, he said.

The man was ordered to hand over his $40 fanny pack, which contained various forms of identification, coins and $50 worth of charms.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• A woman said the passenger-side window of her vehicle was broken around 3:15 a.m. May 19 in the 1100 block of Parsons Avenue.

• Four vehicles were broken into between 9 and 9:15 p.m. May 19 at Lou Berliner Sports Park, 1300 Deckenbach Road.

One owner said four credit cards were stolen and someone had tried to use one of his cards to withdraw cash and purchase merchandise.

• At 1:57 a.m. May 22, someone broke an apartment window on the 300 block of East Sycamore Street.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek