German Village Police Beat: June 1

A 33-year-old Columbus man was arrested for burglary at 1:13 p.m. May 25 on the 300 block of Forest Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the scene on the report of a burglary in process.

The man was apprehended leaving the residence with $500 worth of jewelry and watches, a $200 speaker and personal identification and information that did not belong to him.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• A 23-year-old Columbus man was arrested for aggravated menacing after an incident that occurred at 9:50 p.m. May 29 on the 500 block of South High Street.

A man told police the other man had pointed a gun at him and then left. When the other man returned, he said he was able to wrestle him to the ground until officers arrived.

The responding officers did not locate a firearm, according to the report.

• An attempted burglary occurred between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 31 in the first block of Columbus Street.

A resident reported that some damage had been done to a front door, but it didn’t appear anyone had successfully entered the property.

• At noon April 23, someone rented a $25,000 truck from a business on the 400 block of East Livingston Avenue and never returned the vehicle.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek