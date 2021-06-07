German Village Police Beat: June 7

ThisWeek group

A man said he was struck by a vehicle at noon May 31 at South Washington and East Deshler avenues, according to a recent Columbus Division of Police report.

The driver then attempted to run him over, the report said.

The man said he and the driver had had an altercation and that he had walked away, when the other man drove up behind him and struck him with the vehicle.

The man said he was treated for a wrist injury at a local hospital.

In other recent incident reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• A woman said she was the repeat victim of voyeurism, the latest incident occurring at 11:03 p.m. June 1 on the 900 block of South Lazelle Street.

The voyeur was wearing a black jacket with patches, black pants and a white shirt and staring at her through her window.

She said the voyeur has been exposing himself to her and her neighbor, which is how she knew it was the same person from prior incidents.

She told officers that when she saw him, she immediately called police.

She said the voyeur then went to the front of her residence and stared at her through her window.

The woman said she was able to recover video footage of the voyeur from security cameras.

• A $5,000 diamond wedding ring was stolen at 2:30 a.m. June 3 on the first block of West Columbus Street.

The reporting person had video of the incident.

• A woman reported that $5,000 in hearing aids, $150 in cash and credit and debit cards were stolen at 9:30 p.m. June 1 on the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek