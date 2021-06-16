Actors' Theater of Columbus' latest production depicts struggles of 1800s Black theater company

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus' latest performance looks at the fine arts from the viewpoint of a group historically kept from staging classic works.

“The African Company Presents Richard III” by Carlyle Brown is based on a true story of the African Company, a theater troupe in New York City in the 1800s, planning a production of William Shakespeare’s "Richard III."

Yet the storyline looks more at the company’s travails about putting together such a play, whose actors historically were white, said Philip J. Hickman, artistic director for Actors’ Theatre.

“As is still true today, Black artists in America often face opposition from systems that favor white artists and organizers,” Hickman said. “This play tells the true story of these artists persevering in the face of that system.”

“The African Company Presents Richard III,” with an opening date of June 24, will be performed at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through July 18 at the Schiller Park amphitheater, 1000 City Park Ave. in German Village.

All performances are free, but goodwill donations will be collected during intermission.

New for 2021, premium boxes of two zero-gravity chairs for $45 may be reserved. Basic boxes with a reserved Actors’ Theatre of Columbus logo blanket, which patrons may keep, will be available for $25 at theactorstheatre.org.

Director David Glover said the African Company, which was composed of West Indians and Blacks, had performed “Richard III” in a backyard and sought to bring it to a mainstream stage.

That move drew the unwanted attention of the Park Theatre, a powerhouse in the industry that was losing audience share to the African Company. Park Theatre did everything in its power to quash the performance and the troupe altogether.

“The curtain did go up, but it was shut down in the constabulary,” Glover said.

It is a gripping drama filled with inspiration and humor, he said.

“We find through their stories and their camaraderie why they come to doing theater,” Glover said.

Hickman said the play has a timely quality.

“One of the things that I have taken away from this story is that while money and power may win in the short-term, artists who create powerful, engaging stories will find ways to reach the people who need to hear them,” he said.

