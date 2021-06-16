Chocolate Cafe 'satellite shop' opening in Columbus' Brewery District

Columbus' Brewery District will get a little sweeter when Chocolate Cafe Express opens in July at 730 S. High St.

Lisa Boyle, founder and owner of the original Chocolate Cafe, said she simply ran out of space at 1855 Northwest Blvd. in Columbus, near Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington.

The first location, established in 2007, is 2,400 square feet. The new carryout location, in the former Dough Mama’s spot, is 1,100 square feet.

A July opening is anticipated, Boyle said.

“I call it a satellite shop,” Boyle said. “It will be dialed back and carryout only.”

She will make cakes, breads and handcrafted chocolates in the Brewery District shop, which will have an abbreviated menu of sandwiches, salads, baked goods, coffee, brunch dishes and other items available on Northwest Boulevard.

Meanwhile, sales of the chocolate bomb, which put the cafe’s popularity into the stratosphere, will be available this fall at both locations, Boyle said.

Chocolate bombs include a round of chocolate with a flavoring – caramel, for example – in the center. As hot milk is poured over the ball of chocolate, it melts and when the center is exposed, it pops.

Boyle said the Chocolate Cafe sold more than 3,000 in a month when they were introduced in November.

Boyle said she likes the pedestrian access of the Brewery District, which is now bustling with activity, including more opportunities for housing and retail.

John Blakely, owner of the Daily Growler just up the street, said Chocolate Cafe Express sounds like an intriguing addition to the neighborhood.

“There’s definitely nowhere in the neighborhood I can think of to get a chocolate bomb, currently,” Blakely said.

The local dining scene, including German Village, has been dynamic in recent years. As businesses leave, others seem to spring up in their stead overnight.

One recent addition is Běndì Wok n’ Bar, which replaced Happy Dragon at 277 E. Livingston Ave.

“That is something we’ve been waiting for,” Greg Gamier, co-chairman of the German Village Business Community, said of the diversity of cuisines. “We’ve got more choices now than we’ve had before.”

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary