Neighborhood needs guide programs for Community Development for All People's Connection Center

Mike Premo said the Community Development for All People’s latest project was basically a piece of clay in need of molding.

Since opening in January, the CD4AP’s Connection Center has been evolving in much the way Premo had envisioned: the neighborhood’s needs would drive programming.

“Buying the building in the middle of a pandemic is a pretty crazy act of faith,” Premo said of the Connection Center headquarters, a 100-year-old building at 911 Parsons Ave. in Columbus, east of German Village.

“But when we do the work, resources present themselves,” said Premo, director of engagement for CD4AP, which operates under the umbrella of the United Methodist Church for All People, also in south Columbus.

The nonprofit organization, which serves low-income individuals and families, purchased the site for $330,000 in November, at the height of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The bones of the building, originally a post office and most recently a church, were good, but CD4AP leaders knew it had some work to do, Premo said.

The group put in $200,000 worth of improvements – electrical wiring, plumbing, walls and a new floor – on the first level and made some cosmetic changes on the second floor, he said.

“It needed a lot of work,” Premo said. “We were excited to create another place on Parsons for people to get together.”

Programming would quickly follow, as the space offered classrooms for children who were on remote or hybrid learning schedules, as well as tax preparation and internet access for those looking for resources and jobs.

It now is home to the Freedom School, open from 8 am. to 3 p.m. weekdays for children to learn literacy and advocacy skills. During the school year, it will return to being an after-school program at Siebert and Lincoln Park elementary schools.

The Connection Center also houses the Thrive to 5 program, where pregnant and young mothers are taught to help keep their babies safe for the critical first year of life and prepare their children for kindergarten.

A local barber also gives free haircuts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. most Mondays.

“This is going to continue to transform,” Premo said. “It’s been a really exciting project to watch develop and grow.”

Community Development for All People also runs a free store, community bike shop and fresh market all within walking distance of each other.

Andrea Robinson, site coordinator for the Connection Center, said it’s nice to have the children in one place for the summer.

“We’ll be trying to catch up on social skills because of COVID quarantines and learning online skills,” Robinson said. “It’s been nice to put them back on the way to a normal life.”

