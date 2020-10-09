Grandview Heights police beat: Oct. 9

ThisWeek group

A resident on the 1100 block of West First Avenue reported Sept. 24 her bicycle valued at $376 had been stolen overnight.

It later was discovered that officers had stopped a suspect who was riding the bicycle before the woman reported it stolen.

Warrants for theft and possessing criminal tools were filed on the suspect through Franklin County Municipal Court.

In other Grandview Heights Division of Police incident reports:

• A resident in the 1000 block of Parkway Drive told police a smoker grill had been stolen Sept. 24 from his backyard. The theft occurred between 2 and 10 p.m.

• A resident in the 800 block of Thomas Road reported Oct. 2 her bicycle had been stolen from her garage.

• The manager of a store in the 800 block of Grandview Avenue reported a man had stolen two auto jump-starters Oct. 5. The man walked into the store shortly after 12:30 p.m. and asked for assistance. After distracting an employee, he allegedly grabbed the jump-starters and ran outside to a waiting vehicle. Total loss was $469.